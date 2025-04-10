WMO Expands Global Partnerships to Address Climate and Weather Challenges

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is intensifying its engagement with international partners to enhance technical assistance and institutional support for its members, especially in light of the growing challenges posed by extreme weather events and climate change. This includes critical issues such as health risks, food and water insecurity, migration and displacement, and the rising concerns around loss and damage due to climate impacts. To tackle these challenges effectively, WMO has recently secured three strategic partnerships that aim to strengthen climate services, improve early warning systems, and integrate hydrometeorological data into national and international decision-making processes.

The newly forged agreements with the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Readiness Programme, and the Santiago Network will bolster WMO's capacity to support countries worldwide in their climate action efforts. Through these collaborations, WMO will play a crucial role in enhancing climate resilience, guiding nations in addressing environmental crises, and contributing to the protection of lives, economies, and ecosystems.

A Shift Toward Action: Strengthening Resilience and Reducing Risks

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasized the growing importance of WMO's expertise in global climate policy. "We must ensure that WMO expertise feeds into high-level policy on climate action. National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) are pivotal to socio-economic development and well-being. In the face of unprecedented environmental challenges, we are not mere observers. Rather, we are called to be game changers. In these unsettled and challenging times, international collaboration is more important than ever before," she stated.

Joining the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty

One of the primary pillars of WMO's recent agreements is the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, launched as part of Brazil’s G20 presidency. This initiative aims to accelerate the global fight against hunger and poverty while tackling underlying inequalities. The alliance facilitates the coordination of international support and financial resources to implement large-scale, country-led programs that promote sustainable development.

As part of this alliance, WMO will ensure that critical weather, climate, and water information is integrated into policy dialogues, investment decisions, and actions targeting hunger and poverty eradication. WMO will emphasize the importance of investing in hydrometeorological infrastructure, including observation systems, forecasting tools, and early warning systems, which are essential for managing climate-related risks and vulnerabilities that contribute to food insecurity and poverty.

In addition, Brazil will host the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), where discussions on climate action will be further enhanced, with a focus on the intersection between climate change and development issues such as food security.

Delivering Capacity for Climate Action: WMO's Role with the Green Climate Fund

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) stands as the largest climate fund globally, supporting initiatives that drive climate action under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The GCF’s Readiness Programme assists countries in building institutional capacity, improving governance frameworks, and strengthening planning and programming mechanisms to ensure long-term climate resilience.

WMO’s recent selection as a Delivery Partner for the GCF Readiness Programme in April 2025 underscores the organization's technical expertise and its ability to support national climate change adaptation efforts. As a Delivery Partner, WMO will offer its specialized knowledge in climate services and hydrometeorology to countries requesting support, helping to integrate these areas into national policies and investment strategies. By engaging with GCF, WMO is positioned to help countries enhance their resilience to the impacts of climate change through tailored capacity-building initiatives.

Advancing Loss and Damage Efforts: WMO's Role in the Santiago Network

Another vital agreement involves WMO’s partnership with the Santiago Network, which was established under the UNFCCC to provide technical assistance to developing countries facing loss and damage from climate change. The Santiago Network aims to minimize and address the impacts of climate-induced disasters by offering expertise and resources to vulnerable nations.

As a member of the Santiago Network, WMO will contribute to responding to technical assistance requests from developing countries affected by climate extremes. These countries, including governments, academic institutions, and civil society organizations, will be able to access WMO’s wealth of technical knowledge to reduce losses and damages caused by severe weather events, such as floods, droughts, and storms. WMO’s involvement will help ensure that National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) are empowered and resourced to take a central role in managing the risks associated with climate-related loss and damage.

Integrated Approaches to Climate and Weather Challenges

The WMO's active participation in the UNFCCC’s various climate mechanisms, including the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage (WIM), the Santiago Network, and the newly created Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD), will strengthen the integration of climate and weather data into national and international climate policies.

WMO aims to facilitate a coordinated approach across these mechanisms, elevating the role of NMHSs in addressing the systemic impacts of extreme weather events and climate change. By supporting the integration of hydrometeorological services into climate decision-making processes, WMO seeks to ensure that countries have access to the data and tools necessary to build climate resilience, reduce risks, and protect vulnerable communities from climate-related disasters.

Conclusion: A Unified Global Effort for Climate Action

The strategic partnerships forged by WMO signal a clear shift towards a more integrated, data-driven approach to climate action. By strengthening early warning systems, improving climate services, and addressing the multifaceted challenges of weather and climate extremes, WMO is playing a pivotal role in helping nations prepare for the environmental realities of the future. Through collaboration, innovation, and the exchange of technical expertise, WMO is ensuring that countries are better equipped to navigate the uncertainties of a changing climate while safeguarding both people and ecosystems.

As the climate crisis intensifies, these partnerships will become more crucial, offering a collective response to the growing threats of climate change and helping to chart a path toward a more resilient and sustainable world.