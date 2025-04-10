Delhi Takes Action: Earthquake Readiness and Retrofitting Underway

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has announced a significant move to enhance the earthquake resilience of essential city infrastructure. The directive comes in response to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, prompting the PWD to ensure all staff comply with the National Building Code and relevant local by-laws.

Identifying crucial structures like hospitals, schools, and emergency services, the order mandates vulnerability assessments and potential retrofitting for seismic upgrades. With Delhi's location in a high seismicity zone near the Himalayas, the urgency for compliance is underscored by recent tremors felt in the city.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, led by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, prioritizes strict adherence to building regulations. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has highlighted concerns over unauthorized developments that heighten risk in densely populated districts, emphasizing non-negotiable code adherence to safeguard lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)