Left Menu

Delhi Takes Action: Earthquake Readiness and Retrofitting Underway

The Public Works Department in Delhi has mandated a survey and retrofit of essential buildings for earthquake resistance. Following a deadly quake in Myanmar, compliance with the National Building Code is now enforced. Key infrastructure will be assessed for safety to protect citizens from seismic threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:04 IST
Delhi Takes Action: Earthquake Readiness and Retrofitting Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has announced a significant move to enhance the earthquake resilience of essential city infrastructure. The directive comes in response to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, prompting the PWD to ensure all staff comply with the National Building Code and relevant local by-laws.

Identifying crucial structures like hospitals, schools, and emergency services, the order mandates vulnerability assessments and potential retrofitting for seismic upgrades. With Delhi's location in a high seismicity zone near the Himalayas, the urgency for compliance is underscored by recent tremors felt in the city.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, led by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, prioritizes strict adherence to building regulations. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has highlighted concerns over unauthorized developments that heighten risk in densely populated districts, emphasizing non-negotiable code adherence to safeguard lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025