Left Menu

Space Startups and Stellar Demise: A Double Take

Recent science news includes the impact of U.S. budget cuts on space startups, as reported by Seraphim Space, and new findings by the James Webb Space Telescope on an alien planet's demise. Federal spending cuts have reduced funding for space startups by 12.5%, affecting contracts and development. Webb's latest observations reveal that a planet's destruction by a red giant star occurred differently than previously believed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 02:25 IST
Space Startups and Stellar Demise: A Double Take
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent reports reveal that U.S. federal budget cuts are starting to impact space startups, with funding dropping 12.5% in the first quarter. The reductions, linked to the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency and actions by the Trump administration, are leading to delays and cancellations of contracts.

In another significant development, astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have revised their understanding of an alien planet's destruction. Initially thought to be consumed by its star as it expanded late in its lifespan, the new data suggest the planet made a fatal approach towards the star.

These findings present a shift in how both financial and cosmic forces are reshaping the future of space exploration and discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025