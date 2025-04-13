Space Startups and Stellar Demise: A Double Take

Recent reports reveal that U.S. federal budget cuts are starting to impact space startups, with funding dropping 12.5% in the first quarter. The reductions, linked to the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency and actions by the Trump administration, are leading to delays and cancellations of contracts.

In another significant development, astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have revised their understanding of an alien planet's destruction. Initially thought to be consumed by its star as it expanded late in its lifespan, the new data suggest the planet made a fatal approach towards the star.

These findings present a shift in how both financial and cosmic forces are reshaping the future of space exploration and discovery.

