World in Turmoil: Quakes, Conflicts and Politics

A 6.5-magnitude quake hit Fiji, while conflicts and political tensions escalate globally. Trump's immigration crackdowns remain contentious, as do Israeli operations in Gaza. Russia-Ukraine tensions persist, Sudan sees civilian displacement, and U.S.-China trade issues intensify. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Democratic Party faces pressure from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 05:20 IST
A seismic shake of magnitude 6.5 hit the region south of the Fiji Islands, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, producing a deep tremor felt across the area. This geophysical event adds to the array of crises currently challenging the global community.

In political arenas, President Donald Trump's administration faces scrutiny over immigration enforcement tactics, with high-profile detainment used as spectacles rather than supported by court evidence. Similarly, Trump's aim for swift resolutions in Eastern Europe is meeting resistance as Russia-Ukraine conflict complexities persist.

Geopolitically, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have further destabilized the region, hitting a hospital facility, while Hong Kong's Democratic Party mulls dissolution under apparent Beijing pressure. Additionally, U.S.-China trade tensions remain a focal point, particularly concerning semiconductor tariffs and national security considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

