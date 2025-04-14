Flames Ignite Alarm at Patel Chowk
A car near Patel Chowk metro station caught fire Monday afternoon, leading Delhi Fire Services to dispatch two fire tenders. The incident was promptly addressed after a 2.15 pm call.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
(With inputs from agencies.)
