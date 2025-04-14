Left Menu

Flames Ignite Alarm at Patel Chowk

A car near Patel Chowk metro station caught fire Monday afternoon, leading Delhi Fire Services to dispatch two fire tenders. The incident was promptly addressed after a 2.15 pm call.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A car caught fire in the vicinity of Patel Chowk metro station on Monday afternoon, triggering a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. Officials immediately dispatched two fire tenders to contain the situation.

The fire was reported around 2.15 pm. Authorities quickly took charge, ensuring the blaze was controlled within minutes.

The firefighting effort was efficiently executed, demonstrating readiness and competence in emergency responses by the Delhi Fire Services team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

