Flames Ignite Alarm at Patel Chowk

A car caught fire in the vicinity of Patel Chowk metro station on Monday afternoon, triggering a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. Officials immediately dispatched two fire tenders to contain the situation.

The fire was reported around 2.15 pm. Authorities quickly took charge, ensuring the blaze was controlled within minutes.

The firefighting effort was efficiently executed, demonstrating readiness and competence in emergency responses by the Delhi Fire Services team.

(With inputs from agencies.)