Rajasthan Scorches Under Relentless Heat Wave

Rajasthan is experiencing unprecedented heat, as temperatures in Barmer soared to 45.4 degrees Celsius, marking the highest in the region. The meteorological department has reported similar conditions across Phalodi, Jaisalmer, and Jodhpur.

Monday's relentless heat spanned other districts, with temperatures peaking at 44 degrees in Jaisalmer, 42.1 in Jodhpur, and 41.7 in Bikaner. As the scorching sun persists, locals in Kota, Dabok, and Jaipur are also grappling with temperatures above 37 degrees.

The forecasting office predicts a troubling trend, warning of an additional 3-4 degree rise over the next three days, potentially exacerbating the heat crisis across the desert landscape.

