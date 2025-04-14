Tanker Strike Ends: Relief for Thirsty Mumbai

In a significant development for Mumbai's water supply woes, tanker operators have called off their five-day strike, providing much-needed respite to residents struggling with the city's severe summer heat and water shortages. This decision comes after the civic body invoked the Disaster Management Act to requisition supplies.

The impasse was resolved following a meeting between the municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and representatives from the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA). Gagrani assured the MWTA that their grievances would be communicated to the Central Government, fostering mutual understanding and cooperation.

The strike's resolution means tanker operators will resume water deliveries, crucial for residential societies, railways, and construction projects, which have been hit hardest by the stoppage. Criticism was directed at the state government for not intervening sooner, despite repeated calls from civic leaders.

