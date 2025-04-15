Tragic Elephant Encounter in Athirappilly Forests
Two tribal individuals collecting forest produce were tragically killed in an elephant attack in Athirappilly. The victims, Ambika and Satheesh, resided in a Vazhachal tribal settlement. The incident highlights increasing wild elephant attacks in the region, prompting an ongoing search operation for potentially missing individuals.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, two tribal individuals were killed in a wild elephant attack in the Athirappilly forests. The victims, identified as Ambika and Satheesh, were from a local tribal settlement in Vazhachal. Authorities suspect the attack occurred at approximately 7:30 PM on Monday night.
The deceased were part of a group collecting forest produce, residing temporarily in tents set up on rocky terrain. Police believe that a herd of elephants attacked the group during the night, leading to the fatalities. The bodies were transferred to a nearby state-run hospital for post-mortem examinations.
This incident marks the third fatality in the region due to wild elephant attacks within two days, after a similar tragedy struck a 20-year-old tribal man in Malakkappara. A search operation is underway to ensure no other individuals remain endangered in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)