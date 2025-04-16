Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Afghanistan

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan at a depth of 121 kilometers. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported the quake, highlighting its significant impact in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 04:57 IST
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Afghanistan
An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 121 kilometers (75 miles), as reported by the EMSC, indicating a significant geological disturbance.

This natural disaster has raised concerns over potential damage and the safety of those in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

