Amaravati's Ambitious Leap: New Capital Development

The Andhra Pradesh government has embarked on an ambitious project to build a state-of-the-art secretariat in Amaravati, launching tenders for five towers at approximately Rs 4,700 crore.

As outlined by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, this development will include an integrated state secretariat and departmental offices, all in line with the highest green building standards.

Part of a grander vision, the project falls under a plan to allocate Rs 64,000 crore, significantly changing Amaravati's landscape by integrating nearby regions and potentially adding a new airport.

