Amaravati's Ambitious Leap: New Capital Development

The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated tenders for constructing a massive state secretariat in Amaravati, with an estimated cost of Rs 4,700 crore. This project, part of a broader initiative valued at Rs 64,000 crore, aims to transform Amaravati into a global city featuring high-tech infrastructure and green buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has embarked on an ambitious project to build a state-of-the-art secretariat in Amaravati, launching tenders for five towers at approximately Rs 4,700 crore.

As outlined by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, this development will include an integrated state secretariat and departmental offices, all in line with the highest green building standards.

Part of a grander vision, the project falls under a plan to allocate Rs 64,000 crore, significantly changing Amaravati's landscape by integrating nearby regions and potentially adding a new airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

