Tragic Drone Attack: Lives Lost and Chaos in Dnipro

A tragic drone attack by Russian forces has led to the deaths of three people, including a child, in Dnipro, southeastern Ukraine, as confirmed by the regional governor.

Dnipro's regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, reported via Telegram that the attack injured 30 individuals, including five children, with 16 currently hospitalized. The assault incited several fires, causing significant damage to properties.

Dnipro's Mayor, Borys Filatov, noted that one strike occurred just 100 meters from the municipal offices, damaging 15 dwellings, a student residence, and a food processing plant. In the northeastern Kharkiv region, a missile attack in Izium injured two people, highlighting ongoing tensions and conflict.

