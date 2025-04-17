AI Powers Waves of Innovation at ICAIO 2025

Kattankulathur, April 17, 2025—In an era where Artificial Intelligence (AI) is seen as a transformative force, the International Conference on AI for the Oceans 2025 (ICAIO 2025) commenced at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). Organized in partnership with the Marine Technology Society (MTS) India, the event, attended by over 250 delegates, aims to harness AI for ocean-centric environmental solutions.

Building on the 2023 MTS TechSurge, ICAIO 2025 focuses on 12 key thematic tracks including marine conservation and global climate solutions. The release of detailed Conference Proceedings and a special IEEE issue underscores significant research updates and international collaborations in marine technology and AI.

Esteemed speakers, like Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Dr. Balaji Ramakrishnan, Director of NIOT, emphasized AI's crucial role in sustainable development. The conference also celebrated achievements in marine technology with the MTS India Section's Lifetime Achievement Award, highlighting outstanding contributions to the field.

