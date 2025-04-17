Left Menu

Water Supply Disruption Hits Southwest Delhi

Water supply in parts of Southwest Delhi will be disrupted on April 21 due to maintenance work on feeder lines. The Delhi Jal Board advises residents to store water beforehand and use it judiciously. Affected areas can request water tankers during the outage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:08 IST
Water Supply Disruption Hits Southwest Delhi
Residents of Southwest Delhi are bracing for a water supply disruption scheduled for April 21. The Delhi Jal Board announced that maintenance work on the feeder lines will halt water supply to several areas, urging the public to use water wisely.

The affected localities include Yashobhoomi Dwarka, Bharthal village, and Dhulsiras, with a 12-hour disruption expected from 10 am. Additional areas including Udyog Nagar and Paschim Vihar will see supply cuts between 3 and 8 pm on the same day.

Residents are advised to store adequate water ahead of the shutdown and make arrangements for water tankers from emergency control rooms if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

