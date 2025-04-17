Water Supply Disruption Hits Southwest Delhi

Residents of Southwest Delhi are bracing for a water supply disruption scheduled for April 21. The Delhi Jal Board announced that maintenance work on the feeder lines will halt water supply to several areas, urging the public to use water wisely.

The affected localities include Yashobhoomi Dwarka, Bharthal village, and Dhulsiras, with a 12-hour disruption expected from 10 am. Additional areas including Udyog Nagar and Paschim Vihar will see supply cuts between 3 and 8 pm on the same day.

Residents are advised to store adequate water ahead of the shutdown and make arrangements for water tankers from emergency control rooms if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)