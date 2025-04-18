Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ukrainian Easter Bakery Amidst Drone Attack

A Russian drone attack on a Ukrainian bakery in Sumy killed a local businessman picking up his Easter cakes, sparking criticism of Russia's actions amidst religious celebrations. The strike comes amidst escalating tensions and follows a deadly missile attack in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:15 IST
Tragedy Strikes Ukrainian Easter Bakery Amidst Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A bakery in northern Ukraine, preparing traditional Easter cakes known as paska, became the scene of tragedy early Friday when a Russian drone strike took place. The attack resulted in the death of a local businessman, a poignant reminder of the ongoing conflict's reach into civilian lives.

The victim, at the bakery to collect his order, was one among the community preparing for Easter amidst the solemnity of Good Friday. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the strike, highlighting its contradiction to proclaimed 'Christian values.'

This attack follows a recent missile strike in Sumy that killed 35 people, marking an escalation in the already tense situation, with many Ukrainians continuing to endure the impacts of conflict on sacred holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025