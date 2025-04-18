Tragedy Strikes Ukrainian Easter Bakery Amidst Drone Attack

A bakery in northern Ukraine, preparing traditional Easter cakes known as paska, became the scene of tragedy early Friday when a Russian drone strike took place. The attack resulted in the death of a local businessman, a poignant reminder of the ongoing conflict's reach into civilian lives.

The victim, at the bakery to collect his order, was one among the community preparing for Easter amidst the solemnity of Good Friday. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the strike, highlighting its contradiction to proclaimed 'Christian values.'

This attack follows a recent missile strike in Sumy that killed 35 people, marking an escalation in the already tense situation, with many Ukrainians continuing to endure the impacts of conflict on sacred holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)