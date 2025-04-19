U.S. Health Sector Faces Financial Challenges Amidst Policy Changes
The S&P 500 rose with a boost from Eli Lilly despite UnitedHealth suffering its worst selloff in years due to earnings disappointment. Bayer is lobbying to keep glyphosate on the market while Eli Lilly sees success in weight-loss trials. U.S. health officials tackle rising measles cases, autism rates, and yellow fever outbreaks.
The S&P 500 experienced an upward surge on Thursday, driven by gains from Eli Lilly and Apple as investors evaluated progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and Japan. This optimistic shift followed comments by President Trump on the 'big progress' made, contrasting with Wednesday's significant market downturn.
UnitedHealth shareholders faced a shock as the company's quarterly earnings fell short of expectations for the first time since 2008, leading to a steep 20% drop in shares. This unexpected miss was attributed to escalated medical costs, forcing the health insurer to adjust its profit outlook downward.
Bayer AG is taking active steps to influence regulatory adjustments across U.S. states, amidst ongoing legal battles about its glyphosate-based herbicide, Roundup. While the company has incurred significant costs settling claims alleging the product causes cancer, it braces for potential market withdrawal if conditions don't improve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
