Tragedy Strikes as Lightning Kills Two in Jammu and Kashmir

In a tragic incident on Saturday, two individuals, including a woman, lost their lives after being struck by lightning in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Another woman was injured in the deadly strike.

Furthermore, the storm claimed the lives of nearly 50 sheep and goats in the Dharhote village of the Arnas area. Meanwhile, in nearby Rajouri district, over 100 residences suffered damage from gusty winds.

Kalakote Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Tanveer confirmed the damage, stating that strong winds swept away most rooftops. The district administration has responded by mobilizing resources to aid affected residents, though thankfully no casualties were reported from the winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)