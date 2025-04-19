Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Lightning Kills Two in Jammu and Kashmir

Lightning killed two people, including a woman, in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Another woman was injured, and nearly 50 animals perished. Gusty winds caused damage to over 100 houses in Rajouri district. District administration mobilized to provide relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:11 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Lightning Kills Two in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Saturday, two individuals, including a woman, lost their lives after being struck by lightning in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Another woman was injured in the deadly strike.

Furthermore, the storm claimed the lives of nearly 50 sheep and goats in the Dharhote village of the Arnas area. Meanwhile, in nearby Rajouri district, over 100 residences suffered damage from gusty winds.

Kalakote Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Tanveer confirmed the damage, stating that strong winds swept away most rooftops. The district administration has responded by mobilizing resources to aid affected residents, though thankfully no casualties were reported from the winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025