Jammu Shivers: Record-Breaking Cold Snap Disrupts Travel

Jammu experienced an exceptionally cold day on Wednesday, with temperatures hitting a maximum of 7.4 degrees Celsius, nearly 10 degrees below normal. This rare cold snap disrupted air and rail travel, causing several delays and cancellations. The city recorded its fourth-lowest temperature in four decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jammu faced an extreme cold wave on Wednesday, recording a maximum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius—10 degrees below the seasonal norm, according to the Meteorological Department.

This marked the fourth-coldest temperature in Jammu in the past 40 years, trailing behind records set in 1986, 2013, and 2016.

Travel disruptions followed as dense fog led to flight cancellations and train delays, impacting air and rail operations significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

