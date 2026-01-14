Jammu Shivers: Record-Breaking Cold Snap Disrupts Travel

Jammu faced an extreme cold wave on Wednesday, recording a maximum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius—10 degrees below the seasonal norm, according to the Meteorological Department.

This marked the fourth-coldest temperature in Jammu in the past 40 years, trailing behind records set in 1986, 2013, and 2016.

Travel disruptions followed as dense fog led to flight cancellations and train delays, impacting air and rail operations significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)