Blaze Engulfs Showrooms in Jaipur Mall

A fire broke out on the third floor of a mall on Tonk Road, Jaipur, burning three showrooms. No casualties were reported. A short circuit in an air conditioner sparked the blaze, which required five fire brigades to control. The extent of the loss is under assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:26 IST
A fire erupted on the third floor of a mall located on Tonk Road in Jaipur, resulting in three showrooms being completely burned, according to local officials.

The incident, which fortunately did not result in any casualties, was reportedly sparked by a short circuit in an air conditioning unit at one of the showrooms. This electrical fault quickly spread flames to two adjacent showrooms.

Five fire brigades were dispatched to the scene to bring the blaze under control. The full extent of the damage is currently being assessed by authorities, as confirmed by Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation's fire officer Devang Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

