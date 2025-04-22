Blaze Engulfs Showrooms in Jaipur Mall

A fire erupted on the third floor of a mall located on Tonk Road in Jaipur, resulting in three showrooms being completely burned, according to local officials.

The incident, which fortunately did not result in any casualties, was reportedly sparked by a short circuit in an air conditioning unit at one of the showrooms. This electrical fault quickly spread flames to two adjacent showrooms.

Five fire brigades were dispatched to the scene to bring the blaze under control. The full extent of the damage is currently being assessed by authorities, as confirmed by Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation's fire officer Devang Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)