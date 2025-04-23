Seismic Shifts: Istanbul's Wake-Up Quake

Istanbul was rocked by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, marking one of the most significant seismic events for the city in recent years. The quake, centered in Silivri, 80 kilometers west of Istanbul, prompted evictions from buildings but caused no immediate serious damage.

The tremor struck on a public holiday, leading to heightened public anxiety as buildings swayed. Reports indicate that one individual sustained injuries after jumping from a balcony in response to the quake. The city, spanning both European and Asian continents, lay vulnerable yet resilient.

Disaster agency AFAD advised caution against entering any damaged structures, while Germany's Research Centre for Geosciences provided corroborative data, slightly differing on magnitude and depth. While Istanbul remains calm post-quake, authorities keep a vigilant watch over the city's structural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)