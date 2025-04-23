Left Menu

Seismic Shifts: Istanbul's Wake-Up Quake

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Istanbul on Wednesday, causing panic in the city's residents. The epicenter was located in Silivri, 80 km west of Istanbul. Despite the significant quake, minimal damage was reported, although one person was injured by jumping off a balcony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:55 IST
Seismic Shifts: Istanbul's Wake-Up Quake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Istanbul was rocked by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, marking one of the most significant seismic events for the city in recent years. The quake, centered in Silivri, 80 kilometers west of Istanbul, prompted evictions from buildings but caused no immediate serious damage.

The tremor struck on a public holiday, leading to heightened public anxiety as buildings swayed. Reports indicate that one individual sustained injuries after jumping from a balcony in response to the quake. The city, spanning both European and Asian continents, lay vulnerable yet resilient.

Disaster agency AFAD advised caution against entering any damaged structures, while Germany's Research Centre for Geosciences provided corroborative data, slightly differing on magnitude and depth. While Istanbul remains calm post-quake, authorities keep a vigilant watch over the city's structural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025