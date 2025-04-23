Seismic Jitters: Istanbul's Dance with a 6.2 Tremor

A significant earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale rattled Istanbul and neighboring provinces on Wednesday, according to Turkiye's disaster and emergency management agency. Fortunately, initial reports indicate no severe damage or injuries in the bustling city.

With the epicenter located about 40 km southwest of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara, the quake was shallow, at a depth of 10 km as reported by the United States Geological Survey. It was also felt in Tekirdag, Yalova, Bursa, Balikesir, and as far south as Izmir, some 550 km away. The earthquake's arrival coincided with a public holiday, triggering widespread panic as residents fled their homes.

The incident brought back haunting memories of past seismic disasters in Turkiye, with many expressing anxiety over the potential for a major earthquake in the area. Authorities have initiated urban reconstruction efforts to strengthen buildings against future tremors. Meanwhile, the city remains on high alert, bracing for any possible aftershocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)