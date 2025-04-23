Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Surge Amid De-escalation Hopes in Trade Tensions

The main U.S. stock indexes rose to one-week highs as optimism grew around a resolution to U.S.-China trade tensions and President Trump eased rhetoric on firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This rally follows reports suggesting potential tariff reductions, restoring some investor confidence in the market.

23-04-2025

The main U.S. stock indexes reached one-week highs on Wednesday, fueled by hopes for eased U.S.-China trade tensions and President Trump's softening stance on firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Market sentiment improved significantly after reports indicated a possible reduction in tariffs, with a senior White House official mentioning that U.S. tariffs on China might be reduced to between 50% and 60%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.48%, the S&P 500 increased by 2.99%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 4.00%, marking a notable recovery from last week's turmoil.

