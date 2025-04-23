U.S. Stocks Surge Amid De-escalation Hopes in Trade Tensions

The main U.S. stock indexes reached one-week highs on Wednesday, fueled by hopes for eased U.S.-China trade tensions and President Trump's softening stance on firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Market sentiment improved significantly after reports indicated a possible reduction in tariffs, with a senior White House official mentioning that U.S. tariffs on China might be reduced to between 50% and 60%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.48%, the S&P 500 increased by 2.99%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 4.00%, marking a notable recovery from last week's turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)