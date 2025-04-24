Delhi's Mobile Anti-Smog Guns: A New Approach to Combat Pollution

The Delhi government is taking a bold step to tackle pollution with the deployment of vehicle-mounted, mobile anti-smog guns in industrial areas, as announced by officials on Thursday.

An initiative to hire eight mobile anti-smog guns is underway, targeting deployment in industrial zones upon securing a qualified contractor. The city has 24 registered industrial areas where dust and pollutants from industrial activities and transport are prevalent.

These truck-mounted smog guns will operate from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. and cover four non-peak hours on working days. While trucks will be monitored via GPS, non-potable water from sewage and effluent treatment plants will be used during the 10-month initiative, estimated to cost Rs 2 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)