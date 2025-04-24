Delhi Development Authority Unveils Ambitious Rs 8,720 Crore Civic Infrastructure Plan

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sanctioned a massive budget of Rs 8,720 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, focusing significantly on civic infrastructure and sports facilities development, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Chaired by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the meeting underscored plans for new public spaces along the Yamuna floodplain and extensive green areas, as well as several infrastructure projects. A substantial portion of Rs 4,140 crore is dedicated to capital expenditures, including the construction of new roads, enhancements to parks, and air quality improvements through road repairs.

Additionally, the budget targets ongoing developments such as the Yamuna riverfront projects and the 'Bharat Vandana Park' in Dwarka. In the realm of sports, Rs 250 crore is earmarked for new sports complexes in Dwarka, Rohini, and at the Golf Course in Dwarka. Notably, the DDA plans to introduce revenue-generating projects like hotels and a hospital on a license fee basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)