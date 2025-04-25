Nature's Resilience: Wildlife Returns to Scorched Foothills

In the charred aftermath of the Eaton Fire that ravaged the Angeles National Forest near Altadena, nature shows signs of resilience as wildlife returns. Lush greenery and birdsong fill the once-barren foothills, a phenomenon closely monitored by volunteers and scientists.

Led by Kristen Ochoa from UCLA, the Chaney Trail Corridor Project has been documenting the area's recovery since July 2024, shedding light on the resilient biodiversity now re-emerging. Despite losing trail cameras to flames, the team has continued their efforts, capturing images of returning wildlife, including mountain lions and local plant species.

Ochoa's initiative not only aims to showcase the region's rich biodiversity but also provides hope to communities devastated by wildfires. The project collaborates with local scientists to research the impacts on bats and birds, as new growth, alongside invasive species like mustard flowers, changes the landscape.

