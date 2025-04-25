Left Menu

Unveiling the Deadly Calm: Why Long-Period Swells Pose Hidden Dangers

An alarming surge in drownings over Easter highlighted the hidden dangers of long-period swells along Australia's coast. Despite warnings, many remain unaware of these powerful waves' risks. Improved communication, education, and real-world understanding of swell behavior are crucial to reducing such fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:37 IST
Unveiling the Deadly Calm: Why Long-Period Swells Pose Hidden Dangers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Over the Easter weekend, seven people tragically drowned along Australia's coastline, mainly due to the deceptive dangers of rock platforms. Despite weather forecasts and warnings from Surf Life Saving and emergency services, many beachgoers underestimated the perilous ocean conditions.

Experts highlight the often misunderstood nature of long-period swells, waves generated by distant weather systems, that travel long distances before striking the coast. These swells, despite appearing calm, can unleash powerful, unexpected sets of waves with potentially deadly force.

To combat this ignorance, it's essential to revamp how surf risks are communicated. Suggestions include clearer, behavior-specific warnings, visual risk systems like color-coded indexes, and broad public education initiatives. By understanding swell behavior, we can prevent future coastal fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025