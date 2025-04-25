India-Russia Scientific Ties Deepen: CSIR-IMMT Signs Key Agreements on Critical Minerals

In a significant step towards strengthening international scientific collaboration in the field of critical mineral processing and sustainable resource development, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT), Bhubaneswar, has inked two landmark Joint Declarations of Intent (JDIs) with prestigious Russian institutions. These collaborative agreements signal a strong bilateral commitment to advancing research and technology in support of India's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

Twin JDIs Signed with Russian Research Powerhouses

The JDIs were signed with:

State Research and Design Institute of the Rare Metal Industry (JSC Giredmet) – a premier institution operating under the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom, based in Moscow. National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS) – a globally renowned university specializing in metallurgy, materials science, and nanotechnology.

On behalf of CSIR-IMMT, Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director, formalized the partnerships. The agreement with JSC Giredmet was signed with Dr. Andrei I. Golinei, Director of the Chemical Technology Unit at JSC Rosatom Science. The collaboration with NUST MISIS was formalized with Dr. Michael R. Filonov, Vice-Rector of the university.

These partnerships were catalyzed and will be overseen by a team of distinguished scientists and coordinators, including Dr. Kali Sanjay, Chief Scientist and Head of Business Development at CSIR-IMMT, Dr. Konstantin V. Ivanovskikh, Deputy Director for Science and Innovation at Giredmet, and Dr. Korotchenko Natalia, Director of the MISIS Information and Marketing Centre.

Diplomatic Support and Embassy Engagement

Present during the signing ceremony was Shri Anoop Kumar Srivastava, Counsellor (Space) from the Embassy of India in Moscow, who expressed the Indian government’s strong support for enhanced bilateral collaboration in critical technologies.

Following the signing of the JDIs, the CSIR-IMMT delegation, including Dr. Ramanuj Narayan and Dr. Kali Sanjay, held a strategic meeting with His Excellency Mr. Vinay Kumar, Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation, at the Indian Embassy in Moscow on 24th April 2025.

During the discussion, the CSIR-IMMT team briefed Ambassador Kumar on the objectives of their visit, underlining the importance of long-term scientific and technological alliances in areas such as process metallurgy, with a particular focus on critical and strategic minerals—resources crucial for national development and technological self-reliance.

A Strategic Push Toward Technological Sovereignty

This engagement comes at a time when both India and Russia are prioritizing technological independence and resource security in the face of global supply chain vulnerabilities. The collaboration is expected to lead to:

Joint research projects in mineral beneficiation and extraction technologies

Exchange of scientific personnel and training programs

Technology development for sustainable mining practices

Exploration of rare earth elements and strategic metals essential for energy transition and high-tech applications

The partnership aligns with India’s broader goals under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, which emphasizes domestic innovation, and Viksit Bharat, aimed at propelling India toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Looking Ahead

These JDIs symbolize more than just agreements—they reflect a shared vision between India and Russia to harness science and technology for sustainable and strategic growth. As implementation begins, the collaborations are expected to generate new technologies, boost bilateral ties, and ensure access to critical resources that underpin global technological advancements.