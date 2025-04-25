China's Cosmic Quest: Space Missions & Historical Discoveries

China is preparing to launch its Shenzhou-20 mission on Thursday, with the goal of completing in-orbit rotation with the returning Shenzhou-19 crew. The three astronauts aboard will contribute to China's burgeoning space station enterprise.

Amid plans for a lunar base, China and Russia are considering building a nuclear plant on the moon. As China aims for major space milestones by 2030, it faces international scrutiny.

In a significant archaeological discovery, Peruvian researchers have uncovered a 5,000-year-old woman's tomb. This finding underscores women's importance in the ancient Caral civilization, comparable in antiquity to Egyptian and Chinese societies.

