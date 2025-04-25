DRDL Successfully Tests Scramjet Combustor for Over 1,000 Seconds

In a major technological leap for India's defense capabilities, the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), a prestigious Hyderabad-based wing of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has successfully completed a long-duration ground test of its Active Cooled Scramjet Subscale Combustor. Conducted on April 25, 2025, the test lasted for more than 1,000 seconds, a remarkable milestone in the advancement of hypersonic weapon technology.

The test was carried out at DRDL’s newly inaugurated Scramjet Connect Test Facility, a cutting-edge infrastructure dedicated to validating air-breathing propulsion systems. The event marks a major progression from an earlier test held in January 2025, during which the scramjet combustor sustained combustion for 120 seconds. This new trial represents a more than eightfold increase in test duration, affirming both the robustness of the combustor’s design and the reliability of the test infrastructure.

Pioneering Hypersonic Cruise Missile Propulsion

The development is a crucial step in India's ambitious Hypersonic Cruise Missile Programme. Hypersonic cruise missiles represent a sophisticated class of advanced weapons capable of exceeding speeds of Mach 5 — over 6,100 kilometers per hour — while maintaining prolonged flight. These missiles are powered by air-breathing engines, particularly scramjets, which operate by combusting fuel in a supersonic airflow, offering superior efficiency and sustained high-speed propulsion over long distances.

The key technological challenge in hypersonic propulsion lies in maintaining stable combustion at supersonic speeds, particularly over extended durations. The successful demonstration of a 1,000-second active cooled scramjet combustor test shows that DRDL scientists and engineers have significantly addressed these challenges, paving the way for transitioning from subscale models to full-scale flight-ready systems.

Collaborative Innovation: A Multi-Sectoral Achievement

The successful test reflects the deep synergy among DRDO laboratories, Indian industry, and academic institutions. This collaborative model has emerged as a cornerstone of DRDO's modern R&D approach, where scientific innovation is accelerated through integration of institutional expertise and indigenous industrial capability.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr. Samir V. Kamat, praised the achievement and extended his congratulations to the key contributors — Director General (Missiles & Strategic Systems) Shri U Raja Babu and Director of DRDL Dr. G.A. Srinivasa Murthy — for leading the team that executed the successful test involving complex and advanced technologies.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh also acknowledged the development, lauding the DRDO, industry partners, and academic collaborators. He stated that the successful demonstration was a testament to the Indian government’s unwavering commitment to mastering critical hypersonic weapon technologies and reinforcing the nation's strategic defense posture.

Way Forward: Towards Full-Scale Flight Testing

With the successful long-duration combustor test, the DRDO is now positioned to advance to the next phase: developing and validating a full-scale, flight-worthy scramjet combustor. This upcoming stage will involve testing the system in real-world flight conditions, bringing India closer to operationalizing indigenous hypersonic missile systems.

This progress not only strengthens India's defense deterrence but also underscores the nation's emergence as a self-reliant innovator in high-end defense technologies. As global powers invest heavily in hypersonic systems, India’s latest success signals its readiness to be counted among the elite few with demonstrated hypersonic capability.