Delhi Scorches Under Rising Heatwave Conditions

Delhi experienced heatwave conditions with temperatures soaring to 43.3°C at Ridge station. Other areas also reported high temperatures. The IMD predicts similar conditions for Saturday. Humidity levels fluctuated between 24% and 20%, and the city's air quality remained poor with an AQI of 258.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi faced isolated heatwave conditions on Friday, as temperatures climbed to 43.3 degrees Celsius at the Ridge station. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that these scorching conditions will persist through Saturday.

The primary weather station in the city recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius, exceeding normal figures by four degrees. Meanwhile, Ayanagar and Palam weather stations reported highs of 42.2 and 41.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 24% and 20%, while the air quality index stood at a poor 258, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. Heatwave declarations arise when temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius or above in plains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

