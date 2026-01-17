Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on AQIS Cyber Radicalisation Network

The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted five individuals, including Shama Parveen, for online radicalisation of youth in Gujarat. They used social media to promote Al-Qaeda ideologies, advocating armed revolt and Khilafat. During the investigation, incriminating materials, including weapons and extremist content, were seized.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has indicted five people, including a woman, for online radicalisation linked to Al-Qaeda in India. This move follows a detailed investigation into the group's activities in Gujarat.

Among those charged are Mohammad Fardeen, Kureshi Sefulla, Mohammad Faique, Zeeshan Ali, and Shama Parveen. They are accused of using social media to spread anti-India messages and advocate violent upheaval.

The NIA's probe revealed the group's usage of social platforms to incite rebellion and promote extremist ideologies. Investigators uncovered weapons and digital evidence of their activities, strengthening the case against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

