Farewell to a Pontiff: Pope Francis' Funeral Draws Global Leaders and Devotees

Pope Francis' funeral is set for Saturday in St. Peter's Square, with approximately 200,000 attendees expected, including more than 50 world leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump.

The ceremonial sealing of the pontiff's coffin will occur Friday evening, accompanied by Catholic rituals overseen by eight cardinals. His simple, zinc-lined wooden casket will distinguish his internment from previous traditions.

The funeral Mass, led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, will feature renowned choirs and bring together over 4,000 priests. The service will echo Francis' core values of peace and humility, concluding with internment at Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

