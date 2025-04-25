Rapid Rescue: Stranded Tourists Evacuated Amid Sikkim Landslides

Authorities successfully evacuated around 1,100 tourists stranded in north Sikkim's Chungthang town due to severe landslides, with ongoing efforts to rescue 1,800 more in Mangan district, officials reported on Friday.

The evacuees were transported to Gangtok, 100 km from Chungthang, after spending a night in a gurdwara, officials revealed, traveling in a convoy of approximately 200 vehicles across a reconstructed bailey bridge at Sangkalang.

Efforts to clear roads are underway to evacuate the remaining tourists from Lachung and Lachen, regions known for their natural allure yet currently isolated by mudslides spurred by heavy rain on Thursday evening.

The district administration is ensuring the well-being of those stranded in Lachung and Lachen, with regular updates confirming their safety.

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur assured that tourists remained safe throughout north Sikkim, while Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang supervised the rescue operations, ensuring efficient management of the crisis.

In a precautionary measure, the Mangan district administration has temporarily suspended all tourist permits, invalidating existing ones, and prohibiting travel northward until further notice, amid ongoing road clearance efforts related to the recent landslides exacerbated by persistent rainfall in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)