Left Menu

Rapid Rescue: Stranded Tourists Evacuated Amid Sikkim Landslides

Over 1,100 tourists stranded in Chungthang, Sikkim, have been evacuated following landslides, while 1,800 remain trapped. Hindered by heavy rains, road clearances are underway. The administration has suspended tourist permits, ensuring safety and rescue operations under the supervision of state officials and the Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:33 IST
Rapid Rescue: Stranded Tourists Evacuated Amid Sikkim Landslides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities successfully evacuated around 1,100 tourists stranded in north Sikkim's Chungthang town due to severe landslides, with ongoing efforts to rescue 1,800 more in Mangan district, officials reported on Friday.

The evacuees were transported to Gangtok, 100 km from Chungthang, after spending a night in a gurdwara, officials revealed, traveling in a convoy of approximately 200 vehicles across a reconstructed bailey bridge at Sangkalang.

Efforts to clear roads are underway to evacuate the remaining tourists from Lachung and Lachen, regions known for their natural allure yet currently isolated by mudslides spurred by heavy rain on Thursday evening.

The district administration is ensuring the well-being of those stranded in Lachung and Lachen, with regular updates confirming their safety.

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur assured that tourists remained safe throughout north Sikkim, while Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang supervised the rescue operations, ensuring efficient management of the crisis.

In a precautionary measure, the Mangan district administration has temporarily suspended all tourist permits, invalidating existing ones, and prohibiting travel northward until further notice, amid ongoing road clearance efforts related to the recent landslides exacerbated by persistent rainfall in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025