Thrilling Kidnap Saga Unveiled: Spa Owner's Dramatic Rescue

Three men were arrested for kidnapping a spa owner in an attempt to recover lost funds. The police rescued the owner on February 17, tracing the suspects to a remote location. The incident stemmed from one suspect's misappropriation of apartment funds lost in online gaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 19:02 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, police apprehended three individuals accused of kidnapping a spa owner in a bid to recover lost funds.

The case unfolded when a spa manager reported the crime, prompting an intense investigation by law enforcement.

Authorities traced the suspects to a remote location, securing the victim's release and seizing crucial evidence.

