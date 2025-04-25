Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Thane Furniture Store, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out in a furniture shop in Diva, Thane district. Despite severe damage to items like sofas and beds, there were no injuries. The blaze began at 4:55 PM and was controlled two hours later, as reported by Yasn Tadvi of the Disaster Management Cell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:38 IST
Blaze Engulfs Thane Furniture Store, No Injuries Reported
  Country:
  India

A fire engulfed a furniture shop in Diva, a locality within Thane district, on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to a civic official.

The blaze erupted at approximately 4:55 PM in the Padlegaan area, leading to substantial damage to inventory including sofas and beds. However, no individuals were harmed during the incident.

Yasn Tadvi, the head of TMC's Disaster Management Cell, stated that the fire was successfully controlled within two hours, mitigating further damage and ensuring the safety of the surrounding area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

