Blaze Engulfs Thane Furniture Store, No Injuries Reported

A fire engulfed a furniture shop in Diva, a locality within Thane district, on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to a civic official.

The blaze erupted at approximately 4:55 PM in the Padlegaan area, leading to substantial damage to inventory including sofas and beds. However, no individuals were harmed during the incident.

Yasn Tadvi, the head of TMC's Disaster Management Cell, stated that the fire was successfully controlled within two hours, mitigating further damage and ensuring the safety of the surrounding area.

(With inputs from agencies.)