Trailblazers of Indian Sports: Women Athletes Shine at BBC Awards 2025

Indian women athletes, including cricketer Smriti Mandhana, chess talent Divya Deshmukh, and para-athlete Preethi Pal, were celebrated at the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year awards. The event recognized their significant achievements, highlighting the growing influence of women in Indian sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling ceremony, the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year awards celebrated the remarkable achievements of Indian women athletes. Star cricketer Smriti Mandhana was recognized for her pivotal role in India's Women's World Cup victory in 2025, earning the coveted title of Sportswoman of the Year.

Chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh, at just 20, won the Emerging Player of the Year award for her historic triumph at the FIDE Women's World Cup. Meanwhile, Preethi Pal was named Para-Sportswoman of the Year, after her impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, where she secured two bronze medals.

The event, which included awards for the Indian Women's Cricket Team, highlighted the transformative role these athletes have played in redefining the landscape of Indian sports, showcasing excellence and inspiring future generations.

