Unearthing the Hell Ant: A Prehistoric Predator from the Age of Dinosaurs

Scientists discovered the oldest-known ant species, Vulcanidris cratensis, in northeastern Brazil. This ancient winged ant, part of the hell ant lineage, lived alongside dinosaurs and featured fearsome jaws for predation. The finding suggests ants originated between 168 and 120 million years ago, playing crucial ecological roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 02:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable discovery, scientists have identified the oldest-known ant species, Vulcanidris cratensis, unearthed from limestone in northeastern Brazil. This winged insect, with its menacing jaws, roamed the Earth 113 million years ago during the age of dinosaurs.

Belonging to the hell ant lineage, Vulcanidris cratensis exhibited unique features, such as vertical mandibles, setting it apart from modern ants. According to entomologist Anderson Lepeco, lead author of the study in Current Biology, these specialized jaws allowed the ant to adeptly handle its prey.

The ancient ant's discovery sheds light on the evolutionary timeline, suggesting ants originated between 168 million to 120 million years ago. This aligns with molecular estimates and underscores their significant ecological roles, including predation, herbivory, and soil health maintenance.

