ISRO and SCTIMST Join Forces to Propel Space Medicine Advances

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the signing of a 'Framework Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Space Medicine' with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST), marking a pivotal step in advancing space medicine.

This collaboration is expected to bolster the human space programme, Gaganyaan, encouraging innovations in fields such as biomedical support systems and telemedicine protocols, crucial for sustaining human health in space environments.

SCTIMST Director Dr. Sanjay Behari highlighted the institution's focus on clean room and zero gravity labs, aiming to translate this research into solutions for human health challenges on Earth, thereby enhancing the nation's capacity for space medicine research.

