Firefighter Injured in Intense Blaze at Thane Plywood Godown
A fire erupted at a plywood factory-godown in Thane district, Maharashtra, injuring a firefighter. The blaze engulfed a three-story structure in Rahnal village, Bhiwandi, and the operation involves four engines. The highly combustible materials make it hard to contain, but the firefighter is stable in hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:43 IST
- India
A firefighter suffered injuries as a blaze erupted in a plywood factory-cum-godown in Thane, Maharashtra. The fire broke out at 3:30 am in Rahnal village, Bhiwandi, spreading swiftly due to combustible materials.
The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer confirmed that the injured firefighter has been hospitalized with leg fractures. Four fire engines continue to battle the flames.
The firefighting teams and disaster management cell are tackling the massive fire load. The cause remains unknown, prompting authorities to advise residents to steer clear of the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
