Delhi Gears Up for a Monsoon Without Waterlogging

The Delhi government has implemented restrictions on leaves for Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and Irrigation and Flood Control officials, effective until September 15. This is in preparation for the forthcoming monsoon season, according to a government order issued on Saturday.

The General Administration Department (GAD) stated that leave requests will not be entertained for junior engineers and above, except in extreme medical emergencies. An official order cited the need for prompt work on desilting drains, preventing waterlogging, addressing road repairs, and removing debris and silt city-wide as the monsoon approaches.

Over the last few years, the city has identified more than 400 chronic waterlogging spots. This recurring issue, attributed to outdated drainage systems and silt accumulation, has prompted calls for a waterlogging-free Delhi. Public Works Minister Parvesh Verma affirmed that desilting efforts of 1,400 km of drains under PWD will be completed by May 31. He assured strict measures for monitoring these activities and urged readiness for heavy rainfall, deploying automatic pumps and on-duty operators to address potential waterlogging.

