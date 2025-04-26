Left Menu

Scrapping Streetscaping: Delhi's Proposed Road Overhaul Halted

The Delhi government's streetscaping project initiated by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2020 is likely to be scrapped due to its high costs, as stated by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. The BJP plans to prioritize basic road repairs over costly beautification, despite AAP's criticism of stalled development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:16 IST
The Delhi government is poised to scrap a costly streetscaping project launched during the Aam Aadmi Party's tenure, confirmed PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday.

Introduced in 2020, the initiative aimed to beautify roads according to European standards but is now deemed financially unfeasible for the BJP-led government.

AAP criticized the decision, claiming BJP's obstruction of public-interest projects, but the government is focusing on basic infrastructure improvements such as pothole repair and traffic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

