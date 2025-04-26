Scrapping Streetscaping: Delhi's Proposed Road Overhaul Halted

The Delhi government is poised to scrap a costly streetscaping project launched during the Aam Aadmi Party's tenure, confirmed PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday.

Introduced in 2020, the initiative aimed to beautify roads according to European standards but is now deemed financially unfeasible for the BJP-led government.

AAP criticized the decision, claiming BJP's obstruction of public-interest projects, but the government is focusing on basic infrastructure improvements such as pothole repair and traffic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)