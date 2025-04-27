India's Space Triumph: A Journey Led by Visionaries
India has emerged as a leading global space power, highlighted by its cost-effective and successful space programmes. Prime Minister Modi praised the nation's achievements and the late ISRO chief K Kasturirangan's key contributions. He noted the rise in space startups and India's future missions. The speech also commemorated historic freedom struggles and environmental initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's emergence as a leading global space power, celebrating its cost-effective and successful space programmes. In his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi honored the late K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chief, for his pivotal role in elevating India's space initiatives and shaping educational policy.
Modi noted the significant rise in space startups, from just one company a decade ago to over 325 today, underscoring the dynamic growth in the sector. He paid tribute to India's historic space achievements, acknowledging the scientific progress made under Kasturirangan's leadership.
Looking ahead, Modi highlighted upcoming missions like Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan-4, and expressed pride in the nation's continued innovation. The prime minister also commemorated key moments in India's freedom struggle, emphasizing the importance of remembering these legacies in shaping the country's future.
