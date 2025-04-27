4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal's Dolpa District

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck the northwestern district of Dolpa in Nepal early Sunday morning, according to data from the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The seismic event, which occurred at 3.06 am, had its epicenter located in Kanjiroba within Dolpa district.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties were noted, raising hopes of minimal impact despite the area's vulnerability to geophysical disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)