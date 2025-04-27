Left Menu

4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal's Dolpa District

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's northwestern Dolpa district early on Sunday morning. The tremor's epicenter was in Kanjiroba, Dolpa, and occurred at 3.06 am. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been reported according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:49 IST
4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal's Dolpa District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck the northwestern district of Dolpa in Nepal early Sunday morning, according to data from the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The seismic event, which occurred at 3.06 am, had its epicenter located in Kanjiroba within Dolpa district.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties were noted, raising hopes of minimal impact despite the area's vulnerability to geophysical disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

