Teen Vanishes in Lake: Search Operation Underway
An 18-year-old boy named Sahil Ghorpade went missing in a Thane city lake during a swim with friends, prompting a search operation by local authorities. The operation was paused after nightfall due to poor visibility and will resume the following morning.
An 18-year-old boy disappeared after venturing into a lake in Thane city on Sunday, prompting a search operation that was suspended at nightfall, an official revealed.
The boy, identified as Sahil Ghorpade, was swimming with friends in Rayladevi Lake, Wagle Estate, when he vanished under the water around 5:30 PM, according to Yasin Tadvi, head of Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell.
Despite deploying an underwater telescopic camera and thermal scanners, the search was hindered by poor visibility due to darkness, Tadvi reported. Witnesses speculated that Ghorpade might not have expected the sudden depth changes in the lake. Efforts to locate him will resume at dawn.
