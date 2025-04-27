Left Menu

Highway Blockade: Uttarakhand's Singtali Bridge Saga

Protestors blocked Badrinath Highway over the stalled Singtali bridge project. Local and migrant citizens demand construction starts soon or they'll disrupt Chardham Yatra. The bridge would benefit 1000 villages and enhance business and tourism. Officials promised resolution within 15 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-04-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 23:46 IST
Highway Blockade: Uttarakhand's Singtali Bridge Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protestors partially blocked the Badrinath National Highway on Sunday, voicing frustrations over the long-delayed construction of the Singtali motor bridge over the Ganga River. Despite approval decades ago, project inaction led hundreds of local and migrant Uttarakhand residents to join the demonstration under the Singtali Bridge Struggle Committee's leadership.

Pushpa Rawat, outgoing Gram Pradhan of Kurn Gram Sabha Bharpur Patti, underscored the bridge's significance. Spanning 250 meters, it would bridge the 32.2-kilometre gap between Rishikesh and Singtali, benefiting thousands across seven development blocks in Pauri district and shortening the distance between Dehradun and Ramnagar by 45 kilometres, enhancing trade and tourism.

Garhwal Lok Sabha member Anil Baluni engaged with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Delhi, accelerating the cause. Narendranagar Deputy District Magistrate Devendra Singh Negi assured the public of decisive action within fifteen days. Notably, support also came from across India, amplifying calls for expedient construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025