Highway Blockade: Uttarakhand's Singtali Bridge Saga

Protestors partially blocked the Badrinath National Highway on Sunday, voicing frustrations over the long-delayed construction of the Singtali motor bridge over the Ganga River. Despite approval decades ago, project inaction led hundreds of local and migrant Uttarakhand residents to join the demonstration under the Singtali Bridge Struggle Committee's leadership.

Pushpa Rawat, outgoing Gram Pradhan of Kurn Gram Sabha Bharpur Patti, underscored the bridge's significance. Spanning 250 meters, it would bridge the 32.2-kilometre gap between Rishikesh and Singtali, benefiting thousands across seven development blocks in Pauri district and shortening the distance between Dehradun and Ramnagar by 45 kilometres, enhancing trade and tourism.

Garhwal Lok Sabha member Anil Baluni engaged with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Delhi, accelerating the cause. Narendranagar Deputy District Magistrate Devendra Singh Negi assured the public of decisive action within fifteen days. Notably, support also came from across India, amplifying calls for expedient construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)