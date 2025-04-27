Delhi Launches Ambitious Summer Bird Census to Map Avian Diversity

Delhi kicked off its summer census of bird life on Sunday with the launch of the Delhi Bird Atlas Summer Survey at Lodhi Garden. The initiative brings together a diverse group of nearly 100 birdwatchers, students, and conservationists in a community-driven project aimed at cataloguing the city's avian biodiversity.

The survey inauguration was attended by Shyam Sundar Kandpal, Delhi's Chief Wildlife Warden, and Dr Dipankar Ghose from WWF-India. Kandpal stressed the role of community involvement in ecology, noting that the survey will highlight the city's environmental and ecological health. Ghose added that such initiatives contribute significantly to scientific knowledge and environmental stewardship.

Organized by several conservation groups, including the Delhi Forest Department and WWF-India, the survey will span through May and June 2025. In preparation, volunteers attended training sessions and are coordinated into seven clusters for thorough surveying across urban and green spaces. Digital tools like Merlin and eBird assist in data collection, ensuring accurate and comprehensive results.

(With inputs from agencies.)