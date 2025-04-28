Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Clearwater Ferry: Boat Crash Turns Festival Tragic

A ferry collision in Clearwater, Florida resulted in one death and multiple injuries after a boat struck the ferry and fled the scene. The incident, which occurred as the Sugar Sand Festival ended, prompted a 'mass casualty' declaration due to the number of injuries involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:53 IST
Tragedy Strikes Clearwater Ferry: Boat Crash Turns Festival Tragic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident occurred in Clearwater, Florida on Sunday evening when a ferry carrying 45 passengers was hit by a boat that fled the scene, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

The Clearwater Fire Department classified the incident as a 'mass casualty' incident. Police and fire services responded promptly, and six individuals were identified as trauma patients; two of whom were critically injured and required helicopter transport to nearby hospitals. The boat involved in the crash was found, and an investigation is ongoing.

This unfortunate event unfolded during the conclusion of the city's 17-day Sugar Sand Festival. Media sources quoted Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector, confirming that the boat responsible for the collision was privately owned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025