Tragedy Strikes Clearwater Ferry: Boat Crash Turns Festival Tragic

A tragic accident occurred in Clearwater, Florida on Sunday evening when a ferry carrying 45 passengers was hit by a boat that fled the scene, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

The Clearwater Fire Department classified the incident as a 'mass casualty' incident. Police and fire services responded promptly, and six individuals were identified as trauma patients; two of whom were critically injured and required helicopter transport to nearby hospitals. The boat involved in the crash was found, and an investigation is ongoing.

This unfortunate event unfolded during the conclusion of the city's 17-day Sugar Sand Festival. Media sources quoted Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector, confirming that the boat responsible for the collision was privately owned.

(With inputs from agencies.)