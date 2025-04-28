Delhi's Heatwave Leads to Surge in Animal Dehydration Cases
Veterinarians in Delhi report a significant rise in cases of dehydration, heatstroke, and respiratory distress in animals due to extreme heat. They urge pet owners to ensure that animals have access to cool water, shade, and avoid being exposed to the sun during peak hours to prevent heat-related ailments.
- Country:
- India
As temperatures rise dramatically in Delhi, veterinarians are witnessing a concerning increase in animal dehydration, heatstroke, and respiratory distress cases.
Experts advise pet owners to maintain a cool environment for their animals, ensuring access to water and avoiding exposure to peak sun to combat these heat-related issues.
The city's sweltering weather, paired with minimal rainfall, poses a significant threat to both domesticated and stray animals, emphasizing the need for preventative measures to shield them from heat stress.
