Delhi's Heatwave Leads to Surge in Animal Dehydration Cases

As temperatures rise dramatically in Delhi, veterinarians are witnessing a concerning increase in animal dehydration, heatstroke, and respiratory distress cases.

Experts advise pet owners to maintain a cool environment for their animals, ensuring access to water and avoiding exposure to peak sun to combat these heat-related issues.

The city's sweltering weather, paired with minimal rainfall, poses a significant threat to both domesticated and stray animals, emphasizing the need for preventative measures to shield them from heat stress.

