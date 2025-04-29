A New Dawn for Amaravati: Farmers at the Heart of Capital's Resurrection

In a historic move marking a pivotal point in Andhra Pradesh's development, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has personally reached out to farmers who relinquished their land for the capital city's construction. The event, scheduled for May 2, will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, setting the stage for Amaravati's groundbreaking ceremony.

During a meeting at his Undavalli residence, Naidu expressed his gratitude to the farmers, calling their contributions the backbone of the state's aspirations. He urged them to engage deeply with the forthcoming events, promising that their goodwill will be indelibly etched in the state's memory as it builds a world-class capital.

Addressing future development, Naidu assured land contributors of support including banking facilities for allocated plots. Plans for further expansion, including an international airport and a cricket stadium, were discussed, emphasizing collaboration and respect for farmers' interests amidst project advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)