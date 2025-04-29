Unearthing Ancestry: Platypus and Echidna Evolution

Scientists have unveiled groundbreaking insights into the evolution of monotremes, the extraordinary egg-laying mammals, through new fossil evidence.

A 108-million-year-old humerus bone discovered in Dinosaur Cove, Victoria, suggests a semi-aquatic origin for monotremes, with echidnas transitioning back to land over time.

The study underscores the importance of conserving these unique species in the face of environmental challenges threatening their habitats today.

(With inputs from agencies.)