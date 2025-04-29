Left Menu

Mediterranean Blackout: Stranded Without Power From Madrid to Lisbon

A massive power outage struck Spain and Portugal, disrupting flights, transportation, and communication. Restorations began by dawn, but citizens faced chaos as electricity slowly returned. Residents and tourists struggled with stranded transportation and limited communication. The cause remains unknown, though officials have ruled out cyberattacks or sabotage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 29-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:23 IST
Mediterranean Blackout: Stranded Without Power From Madrid to Lisbon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Spain

The Iberian Peninsula experienced widespread chaos as a significant power outage disrupted life across Spain and Portugal, grounding flights and throwing metro systems into disarray. Attempts to restore power began in the early hours, though millions struggled with stranded infrastructure and limited communication access.

As darkness engulfed major cities, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addressed the nation, promising to restore power nationwide. While many cheered as electricity flickered back on, frustration persisted due to halted public transport and dysfunctional communication networks, leaving thousands isolated and unnerved.

Officials remain puzzled by the blackout's origins, ruling out cyberattacks or sabotage. Concerns grow as these unprecedented occurrences continue to sweep across Europe's power grids, threatening essential services and heightening panic over potential system vulnerabilities.

