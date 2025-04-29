Mediterranean Blackout: Stranded Without Power From Madrid to Lisbon

The Iberian Peninsula experienced widespread chaos as a significant power outage disrupted life across Spain and Portugal, grounding flights and throwing metro systems into disarray. Attempts to restore power began in the early hours, though millions struggled with stranded infrastructure and limited communication access.

As darkness engulfed major cities, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addressed the nation, promising to restore power nationwide. While many cheered as electricity flickered back on, frustration persisted due to halted public transport and dysfunctional communication networks, leaving thousands isolated and unnerved.

Officials remain puzzled by the blackout's origins, ruling out cyberattacks or sabotage. Concerns grow as these unprecedented occurrences continue to sweep across Europe's power grids, threatening essential services and heightening panic over potential system vulnerabilities.

